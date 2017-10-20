Friday Night Football Forecast: Bring an umbrella just in case

Cloudy skies will continue all evening and all night tonight. Most of the rain will come to an end around sunset, but there could be a few showers that linger into the early overnight hours.
One of the models indicates rain is very possible through the games this evening. This model also tends to "overdo" the rain amounts expected. Another model, which is sometimes light on the rain, indicates we will not see any showers during the football games.
So be prepared for some rain across Southwest Louisiana. Rain chances are still at 20 percent so a quick passing shower is possible. Bringing an umbrella or rain jacket to the game.
