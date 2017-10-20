FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Overcast continues overnight with any showers ending around sunset; More rain on its way this weekend

Through tonight, we will have cloudy skies with a 20% chance for some showers. Showers should come to an end around sunset, but a few may linger into the overnight hours. These showers will also come to an end, and before the night is up, we will have complete cloud cover. Temperatures will be down to the lower 70s.

Saturday will have more showers developing in the afternoon. Rain chances are up to 40%. These will be scattered across southwest Louisiana. These showers are also not associated with an approaching cold front, Rather, southerly winds are causing more moisture to move into our area, hence, we have a better chance for rain. Temperatures today will be at their warmest for the week in the mid 80s.

Sunday will have the cold front push through sometime in the afternoon to the overnight hours. This will bring some heavy rain in a few places. The rain should start as early as sunrise and will last through the afternoon. Rain chances are up to 90%, but I’m 100% sure we will see rain during the day. Rain totals are not expected to be high, but make sure to watch for street flooding.

After the front passes over on Sunday, we will have clouds decreasing with little to no chance for any rain by Monday afternoon. Temperatures will also be lower with highs only in the upper 70s! The humidity will also go back down with another high pressure coming in from the west, bringing northerly winds.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, we will be back to undeniably beautiful weather with complete sunshine and no chance for any more rain. Temperatures in the afternoon will be up to the mid to upper 70s, while overnight lows cool down to the 50s, and eventually the 40s again!

Some models are now indicating a chance for another cold front to push through late this week around Friday. This could bring more rain on Friday and possibly Saturday. If this front does hold up, we will get the rain, but also much cooler temperatures with highs possibly in the 60s! I will continue to monitor this and will have a better answer within the next 24 hours.

There is no disturbance currently in the tropics threatening for any development. We have no worries for us here in southwest Louisiana, but keep in mind, the hurricane season is not over until November 30th.

