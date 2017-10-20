Eight people in Louisiana arrested on multiple Medicaid Welfare Fraud charges

Eight arrests in Louisiana on multiple Medicaid welfare fraud charges. (Source: Louisiana Attorney General's Office)

The Louisiana Attorney General Office said eight people were arrested for allegedly submitting time sheets and service logs for Medicaid services while working other jobs.

The following suspects were arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison:

Alexis Arthur, 29, of Opelousas - 10 counts

Derrick Freeman, 37, of Ville Platte - 3 counts

Latoya Johnson, 33, of Palmetto - 3 counts

Casey Joseph, 30, of New Roads - 4 counts

Latanya Joseph, 34, of New Roads - 4 counts

Yolanda Patton, 40, of Crowley - 4 counts

Amanda Porter, 46, of New Roads - 3 counts

Chloe Prier, 26 of Mansura - 3 counts

“The people of Louisiana deserve a Medicaid system that is not plagued with waste, fraud, and abuse,” said Attorney General Landry. “My office will continue fighting daily to root out welfare fraud.”

To report Medicaid fraud, abuse, and/or neglect in residential care facilities, Attorney General Landry urges people to call his Medicaid Fraud Hotline at 888-799-6885 or visit www.AGJeffLandry.com.

