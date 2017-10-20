Eight people in Louisiana arrested on multiple Medicaid Welfare - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Eight people in Louisiana arrested on multiple Medicaid Welfare Fraud charges

By KPLC Digital Staff
Eight arrests in Louisiana on multiple Medicaid welfare fraud charges. (Source: Louisiana Attorney General's Office) Eight arrests in Louisiana on multiple Medicaid welfare fraud charges. (Source: Louisiana Attorney General's Office)
LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

The Louisiana Attorney General Office said eight people were arrested for allegedly submitting time sheets and service logs for Medicaid services while working other jobs.

The following suspects were arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison:

  • Alexis Arthur, 29, of Opelousas - 10 counts
  • Derrick Freeman, 37, of Ville Platte - 3 counts
  • Latoya Johnson, 33, of Palmetto - 3 counts
  • Casey Joseph, 30, of New Roads - 4 counts
  • Latanya Joseph, 34, of New Roads - 4 counts
  • Yolanda Patton, 40, of Crowley - 4 counts
  • Amanda Porter, 46, of New Roads - 3 counts
  • Chloe Prier, 26 of Mansura - 3 counts

“The people of Louisiana deserve a Medicaid system that is not plagued with waste, fraud, and abuse,” said Attorney General Landry. “My office will continue fighting daily to root out welfare fraud.”

To report Medicaid fraud, abuse, and/or neglect in residential care facilities, Attorney General Landry urges people to call his Medicaid Fraud Hotline at 888-799-6885 or visit www.AGJeffLandry.com.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

