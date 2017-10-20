Suspect involved in robbery of local motel apprehended by authorities

A suspect involved in an armed robbery of a motel in Lake Charles on December 2016, has been apprehended by authorities.

Robert M. Hendrix, 24, of Lake Charles, was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery, said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers.

Hendrix is one of four people accused of luring a man to a motel room on N. Lakeshore Drive on Dec. 29, then beating and robbing him. The other three people have been arrested.

