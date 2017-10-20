Suspicious van spotted in Moss Bluff area

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying a suspect in a van seen in the Moss Bluff area on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

The department responded to the area of Park Road and Pine Cone Drive around 4:30 p.m. in reference to a suspicious van. A man driving a van was seen stopping two kids in the area, elementary and middle school age, and was asking them personal questions.

Sheriff Mancuso, said "We are currently investigating this incident and following all possible leads. We also have extra patrol in the area before and after school as a precautionary measure. I want to urge parents to talk to their children about stranger danger and teach them to be aware of their surroundings.”

The suspect is described as a white male, between the ages of 30 to 40-years-old, with brown hair and the van, is described as silver or grey in color.

Mancuso asks anyone with information to call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-491-3605.

