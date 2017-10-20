SPIRIT SCHOOL: LaGrange High School - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

SPIRIT SCHOOL: LaGrange High School

(Source: LaGrange High School) (Source: LaGrange High School)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

This week marks week six and our spirit school is LaGrange High School in Calcasieu Parish. 

'Spirit School' is an opportunity to showcase our high schools across Southwest Louisiana.

From sports to student body organizations, to ace teachers that make a difference in a child's life -- KPLC's Candy Rodriguez will travel from school to school across the five-parish region to show the school's spirit. 

If you would like your high school to be featured -- contact Candy Rodriguez via email at crodriguez@kplctv.com.

