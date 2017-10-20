FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain ahead for the weekend

Temperatures are a little warmer to start the day with radar indicating some rain and thunderstorms over parts of SE Texas, specifically the Galveston and Houston areas where a line of storms developing over the Gulf is moving over SE Texas and remaining out of Southwest Louisiana this morning.

Clouds are already thicker than yesterday with some sun at times which will warm up temperatures through the 70s and into the 80s this afternoon with a few isolated showers possible through the day with rain chances at 20%. Highs will top out in the middle 80s. Rain does not look to be a major issue for high school football this evening with rain chances low and temperatures in the 70s.

On Saturday, a few coastal showers will be possible in the morning, increasing inland through the day but the coverage of rain tomorrow will in scattered pockets and not an areawide coverage. If you’ll be heading out to the McNeese Homecoming tailgate or game, take some rain gear and be prepared for a few quick passing showers. Rain chances tomorrow are a little higher at 40%.

The threat of heavier rain and storms arrives Sunday as a cold front moves through during the day. Rain chances will be on the increase by late-morning and through the afternoon with widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches likely by Sunday night. Severe weather is still not looking likely but the rain could be locally heavy at times and could result in some brief street flooding. Rain should come to an end by Sunday night with skies beginning to clear out on Monday as temperatures cool down next week.

A second dry front will push through Tuesday and push temperatures even lower at night, dropping into the 40s Wednesday and Thursday mornings with highs in the 70s most of next week as the fall feel returns to all of Southwest Louisiana.

Have a great day!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry