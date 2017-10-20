WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: 1,400+ additional La. inmates to be released in November

Good Morning. Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

In less than two weeks, a new law will release hundreds of prisoners back into the State of Louisiana.

A judge has ruled that the man accused of killing a New Orleans police officer is incompetent to stand trial at this time after he performed a disturbing act in the courtroom.

Louisiana police say an unpaid $7 Waffle House bill has led them to make two arrests and break a Los Angeles-based identity theft ring.

Two suspects are facing charges this morning in connection with an armed robbery on West Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles.

A Lake Charles woman's post about apologizing with a cookie cake to the policeman who arrested her is going viral.

Drivers in Westlake can avoid one less railroad crossing thanks to a newly completed overpass.

Would you believe it if a co-worker told you that your workspace was haunted? Allegedly KPLC has a ghost that sunrise producers have to deal with on a regular basis.

Louisiana's health department says salmonella from the chicken and sausage jambalaya at a softball team's fundraiser may have killed one person and apparently has made dozens of people ill.

Plus, people of Southwest Louisiana love their seafood, but for those allergic to things such as shellfish, whitefish or seafood in general, it can be hard to order off a menu.

And it's time to show our school spirit! Every week we will be showcasing the amazing students and teachers across Southwest Louisiana. This week our spirit school is LaGrange High School.

In weather, unseasonably warm weather continues Friday and Saturday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected. A strong cold front will move through the region on Sunday, producing showers and thunderstorms. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

