WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: 1,400+ additional La. inmates to be released in November

Good Morning. Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
There's one fewer railroad crossing that drivers in Westlake have to avoid. The new overpass on Old Spanish Trail is officially complete, and not only will it benefit drivers but Calcasieu Parish as well.More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department is urging drivers to avoid I-210 westbound at the Legion Street exit due to a "major accident" that has the inside lane of the interstate blocked, according to LCPD.More >>
The Hooper Trophy is up for grabs tonight when DeRidder hosts Leesville in a District 3-4A matchup. The game should be a good one as both teams enter the Touchdown Live Game of the Week with only one loss. They're also leading the district. DeRidder (5-1, 1-0) has won four straight and is coming off a 35-20 win over Tioga (5-2, 1-1), a team that needs Leesville to win to get back in the district championship picture. Leesville (6-1, 2-0) won its first two district games. A win ove...More >>
The Lake Charles Police SWAT Team will be conducting training in the area of the 2100 block of Country Club Road from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday Oct. 20, said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus. There will be a large police presence in the area because of the SWAT training, said Kraus. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
