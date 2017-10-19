CPPJ acquires new Westlake overpass for free

There's one less railroad crossing for drivers in Westlake to avoid.

The new overpass on Old Spanish Trail is officially complete, and not only will it benefit drivers but Calcasieu Parish as well.

"The folks who go over this will say, 'Wow, this is a nice overpass,' " said Calcasieu Parish Police Juror Hal McMillin.

And it only took two years to complete.

The overpass on Old Spanish Trail is finally up and running for drivers in Westlake, allowing them one less railroad to stop at.

"People have been waiting on trains, and anytime you wait on a train there is such a frustration factor," said McMillin.

But this overpass wasn't a parish project.

With so much economic development happening in the area, McMillin says the Kansas City Southern Railway Company knew they would be using a lot more trains, so they decided to completely fund this project.

"It's a free overpass at no expense to any of the citizens of Calcasieu Parish or Southwest Louisiana," said McMillin.

And at its Thursday night meeting the police jury approved that the parish would take over and maintain the overpass, and declared the project officially completed.

Most of the jurors were pleased with project.

"It was a pleasant surprise Monday morning... all of a sudden there's this lit-up overpass going on the route that I travel," said juror Les Farnum. " (I've) been traveling that route for ten years at least."

"It has a shoulder," said Kevin Guidry, police jury president. "That's a key factor for a lot of us building bridges here in Southwest Louisiana."

With only one minor problem.

"One of the light poles was planted right in the middle of a ditch, so that thing's going to be in a bind not too far down the line," said Farnum.

But for McMillin, he's happy that the Kansas City Southern Railway Company was able to create something that he believes will benefit his district.

"Money makes things happen, and they know that they needed it because it was going to be a lot of congestion, and a lot of trains, so they got it done for us," he said.

McMillin says he's working on trying to find funding for an overpass on Sampson Street.

