'Sorry I Tried To Bite You' - Woman buys cookie cake for policeman after arrest

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A woman's social media post about buying a cookie cake for an officer after being arrested has gone viral.

Celina Dally was arrested at a wine tasting event in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on Oct. 7.

In her own words, she was belligerent and even tried to bite the Lake Charles police officer. While she is being charged with public intoxication and battery of an officer, she still wanted to apologize.

She said the arrest weighed on her mind, so she decided to the buy the Lake Charles Police Department officer a cookie cake.

"I felt horrible, that's all I could think about day in and day out, so I knew I had to do something about this," Dally said. "Everybody loves a cookie cake so I said 'I'll get him a cookie cake.' As police officers, I know they have to go through a lot of things that people don't deserve to go through, and I didn't want to add to that, so I figured I'd right my wrong with a cookie cake."

And what was the apology on the cake?

"Sorry I Tried To Bite You."

The post has been shared thousands of time.

The reaction she has received hasn't been all positive, though, resulting in a second post.

Because it is an ongoing case, the Lake Charles Police Department declined requests for an interview.

