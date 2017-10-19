TDL Week 8: DeRidder hosts Leesville in Game of the Week

The Hooper Trophy is up for grabs tonight when DeRidder hosts Leesville in a District 3-4A matchup.

The game should be a good one as both teams enter the Touchdown Live Game of the Week with only one loss.

They're also leading the district.

DeRidder (5-1, 1-0) has won four straight and is coming off a 35-20 win over Tioga (5-2, 1-1), a team that needs Leesville to win to get back in the district championship picture.

Leesville (6-1, 2-0) won its first two district games. A win over DeRidder would put the Wampus Cats (who play Tioga next week) easily in the driver's spot for the district title.

If you're at the Game of the Week, use our Snapchat Filter.

Leesville is the No. 6 team in KPLC Sports Director Brady Renard's weekly Top 7. See the full list HERE.

Mobile users, click HERE for our Friday night football slideshow. Send your football pics to scores@kplctv.com.

After the games Friday night, tune into 7News Nightcast for Touchdown Live highlights. TDL begins at 10:15 p.m. Watch HERE.

BUT, we know you'll want more highlights so we'll be back at 11 p.m. for online-only TDL Overtime. Watch HERE.

Friday night's games

Class 5A

Sam Houston (3-4) at Barbe (6-1)

Lafayette (0-7) at LaGrange (2-4)

Sulphur (4-2) at Acadiana (7-0)

Class 4A

Leesville (6-1) at DeRidder (5-1)

Class 3A

Port Barre (0-7) at Iota (5-2)

Lake Charles College Prep (2-5) at Iowa (7-0)

St. Louis (2-5) at Jennings (4-2)

South Beauregard (0-6) at Washington-Marion (3-4)

Lake Arthur (4-2) at Westlake (2-5)

Class 2A

DeQuincy (4-3) at Vinton (1-5)

Pickering (0-7) at East Beauregard (2-4)

Oakdale (2-5) at Rosepine (6-1)

Welsh (6-0) at Kinder (4-3)

Class 1A

Elton (4-2) at South Cameron (0-6)

Grand Lake (1-5) at St. Edmund (6-1)

Hamilton Christian (2-4) at Merryville (3-4)

Oberlin (5-2) at Basile (4-3)

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.