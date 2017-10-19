TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes of I-210 WB open at Legion Street - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes of I-210 WB open at Legion Street

By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
I-210 crash at Legion Street exit (Source: Louisiana State Police) I-210 crash at Legion Street exit (Source: Louisiana State Police)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

All lanes of I-210 westbound are now open at the Legion Street exit, and traffic congestion is minimal, according to the Department of Transportation and Development.

The right lane of the interstate had been blocked earlier due to the accident, according to DOTD.

There are no serious injuries resulting from the crash, said Sgt. James Anderson, Louisiana State Police spokesman.

