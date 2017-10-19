Haunted SWLA: Does Bob the KPLC ghost exist?

The Lake Charles Police Department is urging drivers to avoid I-210 westbound at the Legion Street exit due to a "major accident" that has the inside lane of the interstate blocked, according to LCPD.More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department is urging drivers to avoid I-210 westbound at the Legion Street exit due to a "major accident" that has the inside lane of the interstate blocked, according to LCPD.More >>
The Lake Charles Police SWAT Team will be conducting training in the area of the 2100 block of Country Club Road from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday Oct. 20, said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus. There will be a large police presence in the area because of the SWAT training, said Kraus. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The Lake Charles Police SWAT Team will be conducting training in the area of the 2100 block of Country Club Road from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday Oct. 20, said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus. There will be a large police presence in the area because of the SWAT training, said Kraus. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Through tonight, temperatures will cool down to the mid 60s along the I-10 corridor and south. North of I-10 could get down to the upper 50s. So it will not be quite as cool tonight. It will start off mostly clear with more clouds flowing in late. By the early morning hours, we will have partly cloudy skies. Friday will have some changes come into play. A high pressure center is now to our east, bringing southerly winds and slightly increasing temperatures to the mid 80s.More >>
Through tonight, temperatures will cool down to the mid 60s along the I-10 corridor and south. North of I-10 could get down to the upper 50s. So it will not be quite as cool tonight. It will start off mostly clear with more clouds flowing in late. By the early morning hours, we will have partly cloudy skies. Friday will have some changes come into play. A high pressure center is now to our east, bringing southerly winds and slightly increasing temperatures to the mid 80s.More >>
The people of Southwest Louisiana love their seafood, but for those allergic to things such as shellfish, whitefish or seafood in general, it can be hard to order off the menu.More >>
The people of Southwest Louisiana love their seafood, but for those allergic to things such as shellfish, whitefish or seafood in general, it can be hard to order off the menu.More >>