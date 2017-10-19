LCPD SWAT Team conducting training on Country Club Road Friday - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LCPD SWAT Team conducting training on Country Club Road Friday

By KPLC Digital Staff
LCDP SWAT team. (KPLC file photo) LCDP SWAT team. (KPLC file photo)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Lake Charles Police SWAT Team will be conducting training in the area of the 2100 block of Country Club Road from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday Oct. 20, said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus. 

There will be a large police presence in the area because of the SWAT training, said Kraus.

