FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Humidity returns along with rain chances this weekend before a big cool down next week

Through tonight, temperatures will cool down to the mid 60s along the I-10 corridor and south. North of I-10 could get down to the upper 50s. So it will not be quite as cool tonight. It will start off mostly clear with more clouds flowing in late. By the early morning hours, we will have partly cloudy skies.

Friday will have some changes come into play. A high pressure center is now to our east, bringing southerly winds and slightly increasing temperatures to the mid 80s, and humidity will be slightly higher. This will also increase the cloud coverage. Throughout the day, clouds will be increasing. A stray shower is possible, but will be small and quick-passing. Rain chances are only at 20% for anything that may come our way.

This weekend will have mostly cloudy skies and showers and thunderstorms possible. Saturday will have some afternoon showers and a few thunderstorms with rain chances at 40%. Sunday’s rain chances go up to 80%, and these showers should be more long-lasting, and possibly last all day. The rain could also last just about all day. All of this rain is in association with another cold front that will develop to our northwest and should bring more cool temperatures to southwest Louisiana by the start of next week.

After the front passes over on Sunday, we will have clouds decreasing with little to no chance for any rain by Monday afternoon. Temperatures will also be lower with highs only in the lower 80s! The humidity will also go back down with another high pressure coming in from the west, bringing northerly winds.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, we will be back to undeniably beautiful weather with complete sunshine and no chance for any more rain. Temperatures in the afternoon will be up to the mid to upper 70s, while overnight lows cool down to the 50s, and eventually the 40s again!

Not much will change as we head into next weekend. We will have more sunny skies and low humidity. Highs will remain in the 70s. Overnight lows will be down in the 50s. This fall weather looks like it is here to stay for quite some time, with only a gradual warm up before another cold front knocks the temperatures back down!

There is no disturbance currently in the tropics threatening for any development. We have no worries for us here in southwest Louisiana, but keep in mind, the hurricane season is not over until November 30th.

