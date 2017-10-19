LCPD releases information about armed robbery at AT&T store Wedn - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LCPD releases information about armed robbery at AT&T store Wednesday

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center) (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
Timothy Owens (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center) Timothy Owens (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
Noel Resendez (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center) Noel Resendez (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Lake Charles Police Department has announced two arrests in connection with an armed robbery at an AT&T store Wednesday morning.

Two Texas men robbed the AT&T store at 419 W. Prien Lake Road around 9:44 a.m. Wednesday, Deputy Chief Mark Kraus said.

The men forced all customers and employees into a breakroom at gunpoint, then demanded money and cell phones from the store employees.

Kraus said "an alert witness" saw their vehicle driving in a suspicious manner on the interstate and called 911. Louisiana State Police stopped the vehicle and found the stolen cell phones, cash and guns used in the crime.

Timothy Owens, 44, of Spring, Texas, and Noel Resendez, 30, of Houston, are both charged with armed robbery and armed robbery with a firearm.

Sgt. Benjamin Randolph, Corp. Nicholas Stratton, Officer Brice Gardiner and State Trooper Alexander Wiltz were the responding officers.

Det. Sgt. John Russell, Det. Corp. Dustin Gaudet and Det. Sgt. Colby Thompson are investigating.

