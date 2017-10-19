Here's LaGrange High School Homecoming Parade route - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Here's LaGrange High School Homecoming Parade route

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
LaGrange High School (Source: Facebook) LaGrange High School (Source: Facebook)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The LaGrange High School Homecoming Parade will begin at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20.

Parade lineup will be at 1 p.m., at LaGrange Football Stadium.

The parade will head south on Louisiana Avenue, then west on Walter Street, then north on Kirkman Street and back on East College Street.

