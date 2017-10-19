CAT team conducts operation near Kingsley and Elaine streets - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

CAT team conducts operation near Kingsley and Elaine streets

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Antoine Aaron / KPLC) (Source: Antoine Aaron / KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Viewers in the area of Kingsley and Elaine streets have reported heavy police presence and helicopters in the area.

Lake Charles Police Department Deputy Chief Mark Kraus says that the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (CAT Team) is conducting an operation in the area. The area is safe, he said.

More information is expected later today.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • The cause of your food allergies may be different than you expect

    The cause of your food allergies may be different than you expect

    Thursday, October 19 2017 12:42 PM EDT2017-10-19 16:42:44 GMT
    (Source: pablo)(Source: pablo)

    The people of Southwest Louisiana love their seafood, but for those allergic to things such as shellfish, whitefish or seafood in general, it can be hard to order off the menu. 

    More >>

    The people of Southwest Louisiana love their seafood, but for those allergic to things such as shellfish, whitefish or seafood in general, it can be hard to order off the menu. 

    More >>

  • McNeese homecoming parade at 7 p.m., followed by pep rally and fireworks at 9 p.m.

    McNeese homecoming parade at 7 p.m., followed by pep rally and fireworks at 9 p.m.

    Thursday, October 19 2017 12:39 PM EDT2017-10-19 16:39:32 GMT
    (Source: McNeese State University)(Source: McNeese State University)

    McNeese State University is celebrating homecoming this week. Below is the full list of 2017 McNeese Homecoming Activities: Monday, Oct. 16 Comedy Night 7 p.m.  Old Ranch Sponsored by the Student Life Coalition Tuesday, Oct. 17 Amnesty Day  8 a.m.-4 p.m.  La Jeunesse Room Sponsored by the SGA Day of Community Service" F.K. White Elementary/Landmark retirement home/Abraham's Tent (see attached schedule) 9 a.m.-1 p.m.  Sponsored by the Student Life Coalition ...

    More >>

    McNeese State University is celebrating homecoming this week. Below is the full list of 2017 McNeese Homecoming Activities: Monday, Oct. 16 Comedy Night 7 p.m.  Old Ranch Sponsored by the Student Life Coalition Tuesday, Oct. 17 Amnesty Day  8 a.m.-4 p.m.  La Jeunesse Room Sponsored by the SGA Day of Community Service" F.K. White Elementary/Landmark retirement home/Abraham's Tent (see attached schedule) 9 a.m.-1 p.m.  Sponsored by the Student Life Coalition ...

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    CAT team conducts operation near Kingsley and Elaine streets

    CAT team conducts operation near Kingsley and Elaine streets

    Thursday, October 19 2017 11:27 AM EDT2017-10-19 15:27:32 GMT
    (Source: Antoine Aaron / KPLC)(Source: Antoine Aaron / KPLC)

    Viewers in the area of Kingsley and Elaine streets reported heavy police presence and helicopters in the area. Lake Charles Police Department Deputy Chief Mark Kraus says that the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (CAT Team) is conducting an operation in the area. He says the area is safe. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Viewers in the area of Kingsley and Elaine streets reported heavy police presence and helicopters in the area. Lake Charles Police Department Deputy Chief Mark Kraus says that the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (CAT Team) is conducting an operation in the area. He says the area is safe. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly