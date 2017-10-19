CAT team conducts operation near Kingsley and Elaine streets

The people of Southwest Louisiana love their seafood, but for those allergic to things such as shellfish, whitefish or seafood in general, it can be hard to order off the menu.More >>
McNeese State University is celebrating homecoming this week. Below is the full list of 2017 McNeese Homecoming Activities: Monday, Oct. 16 Comedy Night 7 p.m. Old Ranch Sponsored by the Student Life Coalition Tuesday, Oct. 17 Amnesty Day 8 a.m.-4 p.m. La Jeunesse Room Sponsored by the SGA Day of Community Service" F.K. White Elementary/Landmark retirement home/Abraham's Tent (see attached schedule) 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sponsored by the Student Life Coalition ...More >>
Viewers in the area of Kingsley and Elaine streets reported heavy police presence and helicopters in the area. Lake Charles Police Department Deputy Chief Mark Kraus says that the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (CAT Team) is conducting an operation in the area. He says the area is safe. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The following is a list of Southwest Louisiana Halloween and Harvest events:More >>
The Lake Charles Veterans Affairs Community Outpatient Clinic is finally here.More >>
