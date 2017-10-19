TRAFFIC: Congestion on I-210 EB/WB at the bridge due to accident - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC: Congestion on I-210 EB/WB at the bridge due to accident

By KPLC Digital Staff
Accident on I-210 at the bridge. (Source: Google maps) Accident on I-210 at the bridge. (Source: Google maps)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

There is traffic congestion on I-210 eastbound and westbound at the Prien Lake Bridge due to an accident.

If possible, please find alternate routes for your morning commute.

