TRAFFIC: All lanes open on I-210 WB at the bridge

A Sulphur man was arrested by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and fisheries for charter fishing guide violations. Devon K. Fontenot, 22, was arrested last week for 87 counts of failing to comply with charter boat regulations in Cameron Parish. Agents had previously cited Fontenot twice for his failure to comply by operating a charter fishing guide service without the proper licensing. Fontenot's employer cooperated with the LDWF investigation and provided agents wi...