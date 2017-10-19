WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: New medical clinic for veterans

Good Morning. Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

President Donald Trump is pushing back on the criticism that he was insensitive while calling the widow of fallen soldier Sgt. La David Johnson.

The future of a compromise over Obamacare health subsidies is up in the air.

It was a battle over a funeral home at last night's Lake Charles City Council meeting.

The McNeese State University Admissions and Recruiting Office will sponsor its annual Fall Preview Day for prospective students and their families this weekend.

It's happened again, three people victimized by a Craig's list scam involving rental housing in the Lake area.

Plus, the annual Women's Commission Conference today will feature interior designer Genevieve Gorder as its keynote speaker.

And there's a new medical clinic for veterans of Southwest Louisiana.

In weather, another beautiful day is ahead for Southwest Louisiana with temperatures already starting off a little bit warmer this morning. Sunshine will return today and will warm temperatures up a bit more than yesterday, reaching the middle 80s by afternoon. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

