VA Outpatient Clinic grand opening slated for Friday - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

VA Outpatient Clinic grand opening slated for Friday

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -
The Lake Charles Veterans Affairs Community Outpatient Clinic is finally here. 
The 24,000-square-foot facility opened in late August.
On Friday, Oct. 20, a grand opening, dedication and open house will take place at the clinic. The public is invited. 
For many, this is a major improvement over the interim clinic on McNeese Street and the former mobile clinic on Fifth Avenue, something Jim Jackson, chairman of the Lake Charles Mayor’s Armed Forces Commission, said he agrees with. 
In September of 2015, the Department of Veterans Affairs awarded a 20-year lease contract for the facility. 
The groundbreaking was held in June of last year.
The new clinic will allow VA to provide improved access to primary care (including women's health), general and specialty mental health, dental, optical shop, rotating specialty clinics, basic imaging,  physical therapy, prosthetics and orthotics, and blood draw/specimen collection.  
The clinic is located at 3601 Gerstner Memorial Drive, between Panda Super Buffet and Ashley Furniture.
Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • VA Outpatient Clinic grand opening slated for Friday

    VA Outpatient Clinic grand opening slated for Friday

    Thursday, October 19 2017 5:11 AM EDT2017-10-19 09:11:48 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Lake Charles Veterans Affairs Community Outpatient Clinic is finally here. 

    More >>

    The Lake Charles Veterans Affairs Community Outpatient Clinic is finally here. 

    More >>

  • LC City Council approves new funeral home on Center Street

    LC City Council approves new funeral home on Center Street

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 11:28 PM EDT2017-10-19 03:28:10 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    It was a battle over a funeral home at Wednesday's city council meeting. One property owner wants it, but neighbors were against the idea. The fate of a piece of property on Center Street was in the hands of city council members Wednesday night. 

    More >>

    It was a battle over a funeral home at Wednesday's city council meeting. One property owner wants it, but neighbors were against the idea. The fate of a piece of property on Center Street was in the hands of city council members Wednesday night. 

    More >>

  • Sulphur man arrested for violating charter boat regulations

    Sulphur man arrested for violating charter boat regulations

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 11:18 PM EDT2017-10-19 03:18:36 GMT
    (Source: Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)(Source: Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)

    A Sulphur man was arrested by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and fisheries for charter fishing guide violations.  Devon K. Fontenot, 22, was arrested last week for 87 counts of failing to comply with charter boat regulations in Cameron Parish.  Agents had previously cited Fontenot twice for his failure to comply by operating a charter fishing guide service without the proper licensing. Fontenot's employer cooperated with the LDWF investigation and provided agents wi...

    More >>

    A Sulphur man was arrested by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and fisheries for charter fishing guide violations.  Devon K. Fontenot, 22, was arrested last week for 87 counts of failing to comply with charter boat regulations in Cameron Parish.  Agents had previously cited Fontenot twice for his failure to comply by operating a charter fishing guide service without the proper licensing. Fontenot's employer cooperated with the LDWF investigation and provided agents wi...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly