VA Outpatient Clinic grand opening slated for Friday

The Lake Charles Veterans Affairs Community Outpatient Clinic is finally here.

The 24,000-square-foot facility opened in late August.

On Friday, Oct. 20, a grand opening, dedication and open house will take place at the clinic. The public is invited.

For many, this is a major improvement over the interim clinic on McNeese Street and the former mobile clinic on Fifth Avenue, something Jim Jackson, chairman of the Lake Charles Mayor’s Armed Forces Commission, said he agrees with.

In September of 2015, the Department of Veterans Affairs awarded a 20-year lease contract for the facility.

The groundbreaking was held in June of last year.

The new clinic will allow VA to provide improved access to primary care (including women's health), general and specialty mental health, dental, optical shop, rotating specialty clinics, basic imaging, physical therapy, prosthetics and orthotics, and blood draw/specimen collection.

The clinic is located at 3601 Gerstner Memorial Drive, between Panda Super Buffet and Ashley Furniture.