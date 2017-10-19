FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming up ahead of weekend rain and storms

Another beautiful day is ahead for Southwest Louisiana with temperatures already starting off a little bit warmer this morning because of some clouds overnight that kept most of Southwest Louisiana out of the 40s and in the 50s and 60s. Sunshine will return today and will warm temperatures up a bit more than yesterday, reaching the middle 80s by afternoon.

Tonight will be a little warmer and muggier overnight as the fall feel departs for a few days. Lows in the lower to middle 60s overnight with the possibility of some patchy areas of fog by early Friday morning under mostly clear skies. Highs on Friday will again warm up well into the middle 80s with a heat index around 90 during the afternoon.

Rain chances stay rather low for Friday, although clouds will thicken up through the day tomorrow with a southeasterly wind returning even higher humidity and a stray afternoon shower can’t be totally ruled out tomorrow, but the best chance of rain looks to remain west of our area. The forecast looks okay for high school football games tomorrow evening but keep in mind that it will be quite muggy and warm so dress accordingly.

Saturday will bring the first higher chance of rain to the area in the form of some scattered showers developing by late morning and afternoon across the area as a trough of low pressure moves closer to the area. Widespread rains aren’t likely on Saturday, but if you’ll be heading out to the McNeese homecoming game or to any of the tailgating festivities, it’d be wise to take some rain gear and make sure to check the radar by downloading the KPLC 7 weather app.

Storms will become more likely by Sunday as an upper level trough combines with an approaching cold front to develop a squall line of rain and thunderstorms that will move in during the day. Exact hour-by-hour timing can’t be determined yet, but storms could begin Sunday morning and continue through the afternoon as the front moves through. Storms could contain heavy downpours and a few could be strong, so plan for the possibility of 1 to 2 inches of rain and some brief street flooding in the city.

Rain should come to an end by Sunday night as skies begin to clear out Monday as we settle back into a cooler weather pattern for much of next week. High temperatures will head back down into the 70s with lows into the 40s by next Wednesday and Thursday, possibly bringing the first 40s of the year officially for Lake Charles!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry