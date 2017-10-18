LC City Council approves new funeral home on Center Street

It was a battle over a funeral home at Wednesday's city council meeting.

One property owner wants it, but neighbors were against the idea.

The fate of a piece of property on Center Street was in the hands of city council members Wednesday night.

"Our decision today abandons the decision of the zoning and a vote 'yes' allows him to establish a funeral home," said council president John Ieyoub. "A vote 'no' does not allow him to establish a funeral home."

Voted down by the Lake Charles planning and zoning board a few weeks ago, property owner Charles Evins tried to persuade the council to back the idea.

"I felt that it was an ideal spot for a funeral home since there was one in the past," said Evins.

And the location is close to the Calcasieu Parish coroner's office, and across the street from a cemetery.

"I didn't see where having a funeral there would be any different than what the area is accustomed to," said Evins.

Evins wanted to build a funeral home on Kirkman Street, but felt the location on Center Street was better, because it allowed more parking, but not everyone was for it.

"Kirkman Street is a business street," said Sharon Francois. "There are a few residents, but mostly it's a business street. That's where you put a business, not in my front yard."

"If he's got property already purchased for a funeral home on Kirkman Street then let him build there, and leave us to our peace and tranquility," said Garland Francois.

Some council members like Rodney Geyen were for the funeral home.

"I really don't see anything wrong with this, with him asking for us to approve this," said Geyen.

And with a 5-2 vote the decision passed, with a funeral home officially coming to Center Street.

Evins says since the council approved the funeral home on Center Street he won't be building a funeral home on the property he owns on Kirkman Street.

