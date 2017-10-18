Sixth annual 'Walking for a Cause' raises awareness of breast ca - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sixth annual 'Walking for a Cause' raises awareness of breast cancer

By KPLC Digital Staff
"Walking for a Cause" (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The sixth annual "Walking for a Cause" breast cancer awareness walk was held this morning at the Lake Charles Boston Stadium.

Cancer survivors gave testimonials, and those in attendance could donate blood on site.

There was also a balloon release at the event.

