Calcasieu school bus involved in 'minor' accident, no injuries reported

It's hard for many to find affordable rental housing in the Lake Area - which makes those locating here from out of town perhaps even more vulnerable. Realtor Betsy Watkins says in the last couple of weeks three people sent deposit money to a scammer on Craigslist to rent a house on Hackberry Street in Lake Charles. Problem is, the house is for sale, not for rent.More >>
A Calcasieu Parish School bus has been involved in an accident, but authorities say no injuries have been reported. The accident happened on I-10 eastbound, between Sulphur and Westlake, said Sgt. James Anderson, Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesman. School Board spokeswoman Holly Holland students said were on the bus when the "minor" accident occurred. Both Anderson and Holland said no injuries have been reported. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Submit your question to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: My driver's license was suspended for non-appearance in court in Baton Rouge for child support. When I asked how I was notified of my July court date that I missed I was told a voicemail message was left on a phone number they had for me, which was not the right number for me. She then had me to sign a paper and gave me a copy of it saying that I have an upcoming court date in December to resolve my child ...More >>
Through tonight, temperatures will cool down to the lower 60s along the I-10 corridor and south. North of I-10 will get down to the upper 50s. So it will not be quite as cool tonight. It will still be clear with no chance of any rain. Thursday will also be nice outside! However, it will be slightly warmer again with the 80s returning. Granted, it will be the lower 80s, with more low humidity, so it will still feel very nice! Therefore, it will be a great time to get outside!More >>
