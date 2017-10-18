Calcasieu school bus involved in 'minor' accident, no injuries reported

A Calcasieu Parish School bus has been involved in an accident, but authorities say no injuries have been reported.

The accident happened on I-10 eastbound, between Sulphur and Westlake, said Sgt. James Anderson, Louisiana State Police Troop D spokesman.

School Board spokeswoman Holly Holland students said were on the bus when the minor accident occurred.

Both Anderson and Holland said no injuries have been reported.

Anderson said 22 people were on board the bus.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.