Former W-M star Nate Livings introduces new children's book

Former Washington-Marion football Nate Livings star spent seven years in the NFL.

Now he’s starting a new career as a children’s author.

Livings was at John. J. Johnson Elementary School Wednesday, reading his new children’s book “

Former NFL defensive tackle and Lake Charles native Nate Livings was at John J. Johnson Elementary today to read his new book to students.

Livings said he wrote the book “Big Boy Nate Adventures: First Football Road Trip,” as a way to connect with his son, who never got to see him play football.

He also said he hopes the new book will inspire kids to read.

“I’m just trying to impact their life from that aspect,” Livings said. “Getting them to think, getting them to try to learn how to read, letting them know that reading is cool and important.”

Leslie Brinkley, Livings’ librarian at Molo Middle School, is now the librarian at John J. Johnson.

“He was an excellent student, loved to come into the library, just a joy to have and I’m so very proud of him.”

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.