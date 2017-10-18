FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances increasing this weekend ahead another cool down next week

Through tonight, temperatures will cool down to the lower 60s along the I-10 corridor and south. North of I-10 will get down to the upper 50s. So it will not be quite as cool tonight. It will still be clear with no chance of any rain.

Thursday will also be nice outside! However, it will be slightly warmer again with the 80s returning. Granted, it will be the lower 80s, with more low humidity, so it will still feel very nice! Therefore, it will be a great time to get outside! There will also be a few clouds forming through the day, but rain chances remain low. Overnight lows will also gradually warm up. Lows are expected to be in the 60s overnight.

Friday will have some changes come into play. A high pressure center located to our west will now move to the east. This will cause the winds to turn out of the south again, slightly increasing temperatures to the mid 80s, and will also increase the cloud coverage. Throughout the day, clouds will be increasing. A stray shower is possible, but will be small and quick-passing. Rain chances are only at 20% for anything that may come our way.

Next weekend will have mostly cloudy skies and showers and thunderstorms possible. Especially on Sunday. Saturday though, could also see some showers as well with rain chances at 40%. The rain should not last all day, and should be more prone in the afternoon. Sunday’s rain chances go up to 70%, and these showers should be more long-lasting, and possibly last all day. This rain is in association with another cold front that will develop to our northwest and should bring more cool temperatures to southwest Louisiana by the start of next week.

After the front passes over on Sunday, we will have clouds decreasing with little to no chance for any rain by Monday afternoon. Temperatures will also be lower with highs in the lower 80s! The humidity will also go back down with another high pressure coming in from the west, bringing northerly winds.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, we will be back to undeniably beautiful weather will complete sunshine and no chance for any more rain. Temperatures in the afternoon will be up to the upper 70s, while overnight lows cool down to the 50s again!

There is no disturbance currently in the tropics threatening for any development. We have no worries for us here in southwest Louisiana, but keep in mind, the hurricane season is not over until November 30th.

