Oakdale authorities asking for help locating missing man

The Oakdale Police Department is asking for help locating a man last seen in September.

Terry Wayne Townley was last seen in the mid-morning hours of Sept. 16, according to Oakdale Police Chief Joseph Lockett.

Townley's 1996 Ford Explorer (which is white with a gray strip at the bottom) was found abandoned on a dead end road, although no one was around the vehicle. Townley's belongings were still in the vehicle.

Lockett asked anyone with information about Townley's whereabouts to call Det. Virgil West or Det. Donna Eaves at 318-335-0290 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Residents can private message the Oakdale Police Department on its Facebook page (http://facebook.com/Oakdalepd2017).

