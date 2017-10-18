Oakdale authorities asking for help locating missing man

Through tonight, temperatures will cool down to the lower 60s along the I-10 corridor and south. North of I-10 will get down to the upper 50s. So it will not be quite as cool tonight. It will still be clear with no chance of any rain. Thursday will also be nice outside! However, it will be slightly warmer again with the 80s returning. Granted, it will be the lower 80s, with more low humidity, so it will still feel very nice! Therefore, it will be a great time to get outside!More >>
local law enforcement and others are mourning the death of retired lake Charles police officer Denise hughes-- who has passed away after a long but courageous battle with cancer. as KPLC'S Theresa Schmidt reports, she's remembered as one who truly made a difference in many lives: She was truly a trail blazer in local law enforcement-- one of the first women to work at Lake Charles Police-- where ...
The Oakdale Police Department is asking for help locating a man last seen in September. Terry Wayne Townley was last seen in the mid-morning hours of Sept. 16, according to Oakdale Police Chief Joseph Lockett. Townley's 1996 Ford Explorer (which is white with a gray strip at the bottom) was found abandoned on a dead end road, although no one was around the vehicle. Townley's belongings were still in the vehicle. Lockett asked anyone with information about Townley's whereabouts to...
The police presence on N. Jake Street is only training, says Deputy Chief Mark Kraus, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman.
