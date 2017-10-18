LCPD SWAT conducting training on N. Jake Street - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LCPD SWAT conducting training on N. Jake Street

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
LCDP SWAT team. (KPLC file photo) LCDP SWAT team. (KPLC file photo)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The police presence on N. Jake Street is only training, says Deputy Chief Mark Kraus, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman.

Kraus said SWAT is conducting annual drills.

