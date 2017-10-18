LCPD SWAT conducting training on N. Jake Street

LEGAL CORNER: Is it true that I can sue to rescind a sale of property in Louisiana if it is was sold for less than half the market value?

LEGAL CORNER: Is it true that I can sue to rescind a sale of property in Louisiana if it is was sold for less than half the market value?

Submit your question to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: My driver's license was suspended for non-appearance in court in Baton Rouge for child support. When I asked how I was notified of my July court date that I missed I was told a voicemail message was left on a phone number they had for me, which was not the right number for me. She then had me to sign a paper and gave me a copy of it saying that I have an upcoming court date in December to resolve my child ...

More >>