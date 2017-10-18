TRAFFIC: Congestion on I-210 WB at the bridge due to accident, l - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC: Congestion on I-210 WB at the bridge due to accident, left lane blocked

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
Accident on I-210 westbound at the bridge (Source: KPLC) Accident on I-210 westbound at the bridge (Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

The left lane of I-210 westbound at Prien Lake Bridge is blocked due to an accident.

Traffic is backed up by Prien Lake Road.

If possible, please find alternate routes for your morning commute.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Sulphur's annual Cal-Cam Fair is back

    Sulphur's annual Cal-Cam Fair is back

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 5:14 AM EDT2017-10-18 09:14:10 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    It's a fall tradition for many Southwest Louisiana residents and especially for those living in Sulphur.  The Cal-Cam Fair dates back to more than 90 years and this year the fun will be taking place Wednesday through Sunday, Oct. 18-22, at the West Cal Arena & Events Center located at 401 Arena Rd. in Sulphur. On average more than 15,000 visitors attend each year, with everything from carnival rides to a livestock show. Judges also award top prizes in several food, baked go...More >>
    It's a fall tradition for many Southwest Louisiana residents and especially for those living in Sulphur.  The Cal-Cam Fair dates back to more than 90 years and this year the fun will be taking place Wednesday through Sunday, Oct. 18-22, at the West Cal Arena & Events Center located at 401 Arena Rd. in Sulphur. On average more than 15,000 visitors attend each year, with everything from carnival rides to a livestock show. Judges also award top prizes in several food, baked go...More >>

  • SWLA Halloween, Harvest events

    SWLA Halloween, Harvest events

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 12:41 AM EDT2017-10-18 04:41:52 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The following is a list of Southwest Louisiana Halloween and Harvest events: 

    More >>

    The following is a list of Southwest Louisiana Halloween and Harvest events: 

    More >>

  • CHRISTUS Health offering free mammograms to eligible SWLA women

    CHRISTUS Health offering free mammograms to eligible SWLA women

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 11:45 PM EDT2017-10-18 03:45:29 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    Mammograms. They help determine if you have breast cancer, but the procedure can be costly.  One local hospital is offering these services to those who can't afford it for free. "You know I don't need to skip a year or two," said patient Patricia Keller. "I need to keep it up."   Keller is one of the few who gets a mammogram done once a year.  "My mother had it and her sister, so it's in the back of my mind and all the women in our fami...

    More >>

    Mammograms. They help determine if you have breast cancer, but the procedure can be costly.  One local hospital is offering these services to those who can't afford it for free. "You know I don't need to skip a year or two," said patient Patricia Keller. "I need to keep it up."   Keller is one of the few who gets a mammogram done once a year.  "My mother had it and her sister, so it's in the back of my mind and all the women in our fami...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly