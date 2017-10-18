FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Our cool and dry pattern ends this weekend

Temperatures this morning are again in the upper 40s to lower 50s to start the morning and with an abundance of sunshine will warm up through the 60s and 70s this morning to a slightly warmer high in the lower 80s this afternoon.

A clear sky tonight will make for good viewing of the International Space Station set to pass over Southwest Louisiana at 7:50 p.m. for a couple of minutes low on the southwestern horizon. Temperatures will fall through the 70s and into the 60s this evening and bottom out in the middle to upper 50s overnight.

Humidity remains low for now but as winds turn out of the southeast on Thursday, the muggy feel will make its unwelcomed presence felt which will also mean lows at night not as cool. A few clouds may begin moving in late in the day tomorrow and continue to thicken up through the day on Friday.

A couple of stray showers will begin to be possible by Friday afternoon as moisture levels continue to increase in advance of our weekend storm system. The coverage of scattered afternoon showers looks a little better for Saturday with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s and 70s as the muggy feel sticks around this weekend.

The highest rain chances will be Sunday afternoon and evening as our next cold front is forecast to move through at that time, with some storms that could produce locally heavy downpours. Severe weather is not expected but I wouldn’t be surprised to see a few strong storms possible ahead of the front Sunday afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches will be possible.

Rain should quickly move out by early in the day Monday as cooler and drier air settles back in for next week. High temperatures will return to the 70s with lows at night back in the 40s and 50s with another fall treat in store by the middle to latter half of next week.

Have a great day!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry