WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Cal-Cam Fair

The White House blasts a federal judge's decision to block the administration's latest version of a travel ban.

A man in custody in Lake Charles has been identified as a suspect in an armed robbery in New Orleans.

Local law enforcement and others are mourning the death of retired Lake Charles Police Officer Denise Hughes who passed away after a long but courageous battle with cancer.

Mammograms. They help determine if you have breast cancer but the procedure can be costly. One local hospital is offering these services to those who can't afford it for free.

It's a fall tradition for many Southwest Louisiana residents and especially for those living in Sulphur. The annual Cal-Cam Fair returns this weekend.

The Lake Charles Fire Department is conducting its semi-annual testing of water hydrants in parts of Lake Charles.

Plus, a hospital in Baton Rouge is shifting its focus to children by building a brand new state of the art children's hospital.

And Ford is offering a free repair for more than a million of its Explorer SUV's.

In weather, temperatures this morning will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s and with an abundance of sunshine, will warm up through the 60s and 70s to a slightly warmer high in the lower 80s this afternoon. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

