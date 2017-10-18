WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Cal-Cam Fair

Live newscasts from KPLC 7News and FOX29 are available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7News or FOX29 are not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Good Morning. Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
The following is a list of Southwest Louisiana Halloween and Harvest events:More >>
Mammograms. They help determine if you have breast cancer, but the procedure can be costly. One local hospital is offering these services to those who can't afford it for free. "You know I don't need to skip a year or two," said patient Patricia Keller. "I need to keep it up." Keller is one of the few who gets a mammogram done once a year. "My mother had it and her sister, so it's in the back of my mind and all the women in our fami...More >>
local law enforcement and others are mourning the death of retired lake Charles police officer Denise hughes-- who has passed away after a long but courageous battle with cancer. as KPLC'S Theresa Schmidt reports, she's remembered as one who truly made a difference in many lives: She was truly a trail blazer in local law enforcement-- one of the first women to work at Lake Charles Police-- where ...More >>
