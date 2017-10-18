WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Cal-Cam Fair - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Live newscasts from KPLC 7News and FOX29 are available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7News or FOX29 are not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Cal-Cam Fair

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

The White House blasts a federal judge's decision to block the administration's latest version of a travel ban.

A man in custody in Lake Charles has been identified as a suspect in an armed robbery in New Orleans.

Local law enforcement and others are mourning the death of retired Lake Charles Police Officer Denise Hughes who passed away after a long but courageous battle with cancer.

Mammograms. They help determine if you have breast cancer but the procedure can be costly. One local hospital is offering these services to those who can't afford it for free.

It's a fall tradition for many Southwest Louisiana residents and especially for those living in Sulphur. The annual Cal-Cam Fair returns this weekend.

The Lake Charles Fire Department is conducting its semi-annual testing of water hydrants in parts of Lake Charles.

Plus, a hospital in Baton Rouge is shifting its focus to children by building a brand new state of the art children's hospital.

And Ford is offering a free repair for more than a million of its Explorer SUV's.

In weather, temperatures this morning will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s and with an abundance of sunshine, will warm up through the 60s and 70s to a slightly warmer high in the lower 80s this afternoon. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Cal-Cam Fair

    WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Cal-Cam Fair

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 5:42 AM EDT2017-10-18 09:42:47 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Good Morning. Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

    Good Morning. Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

  • Sulphur's annual Cal-Cam Fair is back

    Sulphur's annual Cal-Cam Fair is back

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 5:14 AM EDT2017-10-18 09:14:10 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    It's a fall tradition for many Southwest Louisiana residents and especially for those living in Sulphur.  The Cal-Cam Fair dates back to more than 90 years and this year the fun will be taking place Wednesday through Sunday, Oct. 18-22, at the West Cal Arena & Events Center located at 401 Arena Rd. in Sulphur. On average more than 15,000 visitors attend each year, with everything from carnival rides to a livestock show. Judges also award top prizes in several food, baked go...More >>
    It's a fall tradition for many Southwest Louisiana residents and especially for those living in Sulphur.  The Cal-Cam Fair dates back to more than 90 years and this year the fun will be taking place Wednesday through Sunday, Oct. 18-22, at the West Cal Arena & Events Center located at 401 Arena Rd. in Sulphur. On average more than 15,000 visitors attend each year, with everything from carnival rides to a livestock show. Judges also award top prizes in several food, baked go...More >>

  • SWLA Halloween, Harvest events

    SWLA Halloween, Harvest events

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 12:41 AM EDT2017-10-18 04:41:52 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The following is a list of Southwest Louisiana Halloween and Harvest events: 

    More >>

    The following is a list of Southwest Louisiana Halloween and Harvest events: 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly