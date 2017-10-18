Sulphur's annual Cal-Cam Fair is back

It's a fall tradition for many Southwest Louisiana residents and especially for those living in Sulphur.

The Cal-Cam Fair dates back to more than 90 years and this year the fun will be taking place Wednesday through Sunday, Oct. 18-22, at the West Cal Arena & Events Center located at 401 Arena Rd. in Sulphur.

On average more than 15,000 visitors attend each year, with everything from carnival rides to a livestock show. Judges also award top prizes in several food, baked goods and arts and crafts contests.

Don't worry, there are attractions for both children and adults including a full roster of bands and other entertainment, as well as beauty pageants and wildlife exhibits.

Festival hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The Cal-Cam Fair parade takes place at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, beginning at Sulphur High School down Willow St., and proceeds east on Cypress Street to W.W. Lewis Middle School.

Admission is $6 for ages 11 and older. Children under 10 get in for free.

All the Livestock Show proceeds support the Cal-Cam Fair Association's scholarship fund.

No alcoholic beverages are allowed.

For a full schedule of events and live entertainment, call the festival office at 337-527-9371 or click HERE or HERE.

