CHRISTUS Health offering free mammograms to eligible SWLA women

The following is a list of Southwest Louisiana Halloween and Harvest events:
Mammograms. They help determine if you have breast cancer, but the procedure can be costly. One local hospital is offering these services to those who can't afford it for free. "You know I don't need to skip a year or two," said patient Patricia Keller. "I need to keep it up." Keller is one of the few who gets a mammogram done once a year. "My mother had it and her sister, so it's in the back of my mind and all the women in our fami...
local law enforcement and others are mourning the death of retired lake Charles police officer Denise hughes-- who has passed away after a long but courageous battle with cancer. as KPLC'S Theresa Schmidt reports, she's remembered as one who truly made a difference in many lives: She was truly a trail blazer in local law enforcement-- one of the first women to work at Lake Charles Police-- where
A man in custody in Lake Charles has been identified as a suspect in an armed robbery in New Orleans. Felton Thompson, 50, who was arrested in September for the death of a 10-year-old boy, reportedly approached a victim in his driveway and then forced him inside of his residence at gunpoint, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Thompson took the victim's wallet and keys, then fled in the victim's vehicle where he was later involved in an accident. Thompson has an ext...
Through tonight, we will have more cool temperatures with lows in the 50s. A few places north of I-10 could still get into the 40s! Skies will be clear and it will feel very pleasant outside. Although if you're out for too long, you might need a light jacket! Wednesday and Thursday will also be very nice outside! However, it will be slightly warmer with the 80s returning. Granted, it will be the lower 80s, with more low humidity, so it will still feel very nice!
