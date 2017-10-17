CHRISTUS Health offering free mammograms to eligible SWLA women

Mammograms. They help determine if you have breast cancer, but the procedure can be costly.

One local hospital is offering these services to those who can't afford it for free.

"You know I don't need to skip a year or two," said patient Patricia Keller. "I need to keep it up."

Keller is one of the few who gets a mammogram done once a year.

"My mother had it and her sister, so it's in the back of my mind and all the women in our family that it's out there," she said.

Luckily for Keller, she can afford the procedure, but for many in our area, that's not always the case.

"Throughout the years I've had so many patients with breast cancer that come to me and it's gone unnoticed for so long," said clinical trials coordinator, Laura Babin. "And the reason why they didn't go is they didn't have insurance or they didn't have enough money gathered up to get their mammograms."

But CHRISTUS St. Patrick Hospital is offering free mammograms to women in our area that have low income, are uninsured, or underinsured.

Hundreds of women qualify for free mammograms in our area, but so far only 65 have taken advantage of this since January.

"They just won't come and get their mammograms," said Babin. "They won't get their screenings done, and this is a perfect opportunity to do it."

While Keller has checked off her mammogram screening for the year she hopes those who can't afford it come in and take advantage of this life-saving service.

"It's quick, it's easy and it's peace of mind," said Keller.

CHRISTUS St. Patrick Hospital will be offering a free breast cancer risk class this Thursday at their women's health center at 1601 Country Club Road in Lake Charles. The class will start at 5:30.

For more information about the class or to see if you are eligible for free mammograms, click HERE or call 337-480-4817.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.