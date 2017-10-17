LCFD testing hydrants in Lake Charles until December

The Lake Charles Fire Department is testing fire hydrants in North Lake Charles until December 22.

“Whenever we go out and put gauges on the hydrants, we actually take readings for the figures of how much water we can get, so we can put that in our computer system and know what we're going to have,” said Fire Chief Keith Murray.

He says there have been some changes to the testing process and he wants to make sure his team is on top of their game.

Murray says the Property Insurance Association of Louisiana has changed the guidelines for hydrant testing.

“You don't have to do one-hundred percent of them every year, you only have to do them once every five years,” said Murray.

Because LCFD is in charge of around 4,000 hydrants, they are now splitting them up for flow testing, meaning 20 percent of the hydrants will be tested every year.

“You used to be able to get your flow stats out of one, now we have to go to multiple hydrants to be able to do what they want and we're training our guys on how to do that,” said Murray.

“We're going to be putting this new information into our new CAD and this information will become accessible to us whenever we're en route to a fire.”

Right now, Murray says they are testing north of Broad Street.

Residents in that area might start seeing discolored water because flushing stirs up the settled iron particles in the pipes.

No worries though... Murray says it's temporary and perfectly safe to use.

“If you have rusty water, you can let the water run, it will go away,” said Murray. “If you're doing washing and it messed up some of your washing, you put this special detergent in your machine and follow the instructions on the back and it will help take the redness out of your clothing,” said Murray.

The cleaning detergent is free and it's available at several different locations.

The cleaning detergent is available at the LCFD Administration building at 4200 Kirkman St., on all LCFD fire trucks, or your neighborhood fire house. You can also call 491-1598 or 491-1599.

