Suspect in killing of 10-year-old also suspect in New Orleans armed robbery

A man in custody in Lake Charles has been identified as a suspect in an armed robbery in New Orleans.

Felton Thompson, 50, who was arrested in September for the death of a 10-year-old Jaylyn Citizen, reportedly approached a victim in his driveway, then forced him inside of his residence at gunpoint, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Thompson took the victim's wallet and keys, then fled in the victim's vehicle, in which he was later involved in an accident.

Thompson, who was out on parole when Citizen was killed, was indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the boy's death.

Thompson has an extensive arrest record for armed robberies. According to the New Orleans Police Department news release, Thompson has also been positively identified in a rape in Jefferson Parish and is a person of interest in "several other" New Orleans cases.

Thompson spent 24 years at Angola, serving a 99-year sentence for armed robbery, but was paroled last year.

