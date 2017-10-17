Church gives furniture sets to Harvey victims - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Church gives furniture sets to Harvey victims

By KPLC Digital Staff
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Church of Christ Disaster Relief was in Lake Charles Tuesday to donate furniture to residents who were impacted by Hurricane Harvey. 

Fantacee Brown, local community outreach coordinator, says food, supplies, and other necessities have already been donated.

But on Tuesday, the group's focus was to help those who needed furniture. 

Over 40 bedroom and living room sets were given out and Brown says this is their calling, "To be able to help people that are in need."

"Anytime you can provide a need for people that lost everything, sometimes they don't know where to turn so we feel this will help them get back on their feet."

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

