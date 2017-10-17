A Community Voice hosting a housing, jobs, and health fair to he - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

A Community Voice hosting a housing, jobs, and health fair to help potential homeowners

(Source: A Community Voice Facebook) (Source: A Community Voice Facebook)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

A Community Voice and Southern United Neighborhoods is hosting A Community Voice Housing, Jobs, and Health Fair.

The fair will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Allen P. August Multipurpose Center located at 2001 Moeling Street.

Attendees can get free information on the following: 

  • Homebuyer training programs
  • Mortgage and loan information
  • Community programs

A Community Voice will provide information on the home buyer training program and credit counseling to help residents qualify for bond money and down payment and closing cost assistance. 

There will be indoor trick-or-treating and a costume contest for the kids.

Participating organizations include Capital One Bank and Mid-South Bank, First Federal Bank, First National Bank of Louisiana, CSE Federal Credit Union, Southwest Louisiana AIDS Council, City of Lake Charles, Calcasieu Parish Police Jury and Sheriff Tony Mancuso.

For more information and to pre-register, call 800-239-7379.

