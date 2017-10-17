Facebook video of Leesville man playing National Anthem goes viral

A Leesville man has gone viral on Facebook after a video of him playing the national anthem on the fiddle was posted by Alexandria NBC station KALB.

Grant Blakeney played the anthem on his fiddle at the Leesville Lions Club Rodeo and since the video was posted it has gotten 60,000 and been shared over a thousand times.

Grant Blakeney is a Leesville native and business owner.

