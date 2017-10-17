Facebook video of Leesville man playing National Anthem goes viral

A new bookstore opened at SOWELA Technical Community College Tuesday. The grand opening was part of the college's Students Appreciation and Spirit Day. There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony, door prizes, and discounts for students and alumni. The new bookstore is located in the just-opened Sycamore Student Center on campus. "As SOWELA continues to grow and expand, the addition of a "real" bookstore that not only carries textbooks and school-relat...More >>
A Sulphur man was arrested by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and fisheries for charter fishing guide violations. Devon K. Fontenot, 22, was arrested last week for 87 counts of failing to comply with charter boat regulations in Cameron Parish. Agents had previously cited Fontenot twice for his failure to comply by operating a charter fishing guide service without the proper licensing. Fontenot's employer cooperated with the LDWF investigation and provided agents wi...More >>
A Community Voice and Southern United Neighborhoods is hosting A Community Voice Housing, Jobs, and Health Fair.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Human Services Department, the Calcasieu Medical Reserve Corps and the Al Worley Marine Corps League #1157 will begin accepting applications for the 'Toy for Tots' program on Oct. 30.More >>
