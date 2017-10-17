CPSO to host anti-bullying walk - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CPSO to host anti-bullying walk

(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is hosting an anti-bullying walk.

The walk, "Be a Buddy, not a Bully," will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 21, at Wildcat stadium, at 2101 1st Avenue.

The walk is free to the public. Participants are encouraged to bring their friends and dress like twins. The first 100 students will receive a free t-shirt.

