CPSO to host anti-bullying walk

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is hosting an anti-bullying walk.

The walk, "Be a Buddy, not a Bully," will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 21, at Wildcat stadium, at 2101 1st Avenue.

The walk is free to the public. Participants are encouraged to bring their friends and dress like twins. The first 100 students will receive a free t-shirt.

