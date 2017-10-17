FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures slowly warming up this week with another cold front this weekend

Through tonight, we will have more cool temperatures with lows in the 50s. A few places north of I-10 could still get into the 40s! Skies will be clear and it will feel very pleasant outside. Although if you’re out for too long, you might need a light jacket!

Wednesday and Thursday will also be very nice outside! However, it will be slightly warmer with the 80s returning. Granted, it will be the lower 80s, with more low humidity, so it will still feel very nice! Therefore, it will be a great time to get outside! Overnight lows will also gradually warm up. Lows are expected to be in the 60s both nights.

Friday will have some changes come into play. A high pressure center located to our west will now move to the east. This will cause the winds to turn out of the south again, slightly increasing temperatures to the mid 80s, and will also increase the cloud coverage. Throughout the day, clouds will be increasing. A stray shower is possible, but I’m leaving rain chances out for the 7-day forecast.

Next weekend will have mostly cloudy skies and a few showers are possible. Especially on Susday. Saturday though, could also see some showers as well with rain chances at 40%. The rain should not last all day. Sunday’s rain chances go up to 60%, and these showers should be more long-lasting. All of this rain is in association with another cold front that will likely develop to our northwest and should bring more cool temperatures to southwest Louisiana by the start of next week.

For the beginning of next week, we will have clouds decreasing with little to no chance for any rain by the afternoon. Temperatures will also be lower with highs in the lower 80s. We could even get back to the upper 70s! Lows will be down in the upper 50s to the low 60s. This is all in assumption the cold front does push through over the weekend, which will clear out any clouds and knock the temperatures down.

There is no disturbance currently in the tropics threatening for any development. We have no worries for un here in southwest Louisiana, but keep in mind, the hurricane season is not over until November 30th.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.