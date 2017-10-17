SOWELA opens bookstore in Sycamore Student Center

A new bookstore has opened at SOWELA Technical Community College Tuesday.

The grand opening was part of the college's Students Appreciation and Spirit Day. There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony, door prizes, and discounts for students and alumni.

The new bookstore is located in the just-opened Sycamore Student Center on campus.

"As SOWELA continues to grow and expand, the addition of a 'real' bookstore that not only carries textbooks and school-related supplies but also SOWELA-branded merchandise and apparel has already proven to be a great hit with the students and community," said Chancellor Aspinwall. "The new SOWELA Bookstore helps define the campus as a comprehensive community college with a vast array of services that helps ensure the success of our students."

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.