SOWELA opens bookstore in Sycamore Student Center - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

SOWELA opens bookstore in Sycamore Student Center

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A new bookstore has opened at SOWELA Technical Community College Tuesday. 

The grand opening was part of the college's Students Appreciation and Spirit Day. There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony, door prizes, and discounts for students and alumni. 

The new bookstore is located in the just-opened Sycamore Student Center on campus. 

"As SOWELA continues to grow and expand, the addition of a 'real' bookstore that not only carries textbooks and school-related supplies but also SOWELA-branded merchandise and apparel has already proven to be a great hit with the students and community," said Chancellor Aspinwall. "The new SOWELA Bookstore helps define the campus as a comprehensive community college with a vast array of services that helps ensure the success of our students."

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • SOWELA opens bookstore in Sycamore Student Center

    SOWELA opens bookstore in Sycamore Student Center

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 10:31 AM EDT2017-10-18 14:31:11 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    A new bookstore opened at SOWELA Technical Community College Tuesday.  The grand opening was part of the college's Students Appreciation and Spirit Day. There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony, door prizes, and discounts for students and alumni.  The new bookstore is located in the just-opened Sycamore Student Center on campus.  "As SOWELA continues to grow and expand, the addition of a "real" bookstore that not only carries textbooks and school-relat...

    More >>

    A new bookstore opened at SOWELA Technical Community College Tuesday.  The grand opening was part of the college's Students Appreciation and Spirit Day. There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony, door prizes, and discounts for students and alumni.  The new bookstore is located in the just-opened Sycamore Student Center on campus.  "As SOWELA continues to grow and expand, the addition of a "real" bookstore that not only carries textbooks and school-relat...

    More >>

  • Sulphur man arrested for violating charter boat regulations

    Sulphur man arrested for violating charter boat regulations

    Wednesday, October 18 2017 10:28 AM EDT2017-10-18 14:28:20 GMT
    (Source: Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)(Source: Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)

    A Sulphur man was arrested by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and fisheries for charter fishing guide violations.  Devon K. Fontenot, 22, was arrested last week for 87 counts of failing to comply with charter boat regulations in Cameron Parish.  Agents had previously cited Fontenot twice for his failure to comply by operating a charter fishing guide service without the proper licensing. Fontenot's employer cooperated with the LDWF investigation and provided agents wi...

    More >>

    A Sulphur man was arrested by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and fisheries for charter fishing guide violations.  Devon K. Fontenot, 22, was arrested last week for 87 counts of failing to comply with charter boat regulations in Cameron Parish.  Agents had previously cited Fontenot twice for his failure to comply by operating a charter fishing guide service without the proper licensing. Fontenot's employer cooperated with the LDWF investigation and provided agents wi...

    More >>

  • Facebook video of Leesville man playing National Anthem goes viral

    Facebook video of Leesville man playing National Anthem goes viral

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 5:08 PM EDT2017-10-17 21:08:46 GMT
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)
    A Leesville man has gone viral on Facebook after a video of him playing the national anthem on the fiddle was posted by Alexandria NBC station KALB.  Grant Blakeney played the anthem on his fiddle at the Leesville Lions Club Rodeo and since the video was posted it has gotten 60,000 and been shared over a thousand times.  KALB Lydia Magallanes Grant Blakeney is a Leesville native and business owner.  Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
    A Leesville man has gone viral on Facebook after a video of him playing the national anthem on the fiddle was posted by Alexandria NBC station KALB.  Grant Blakeney played the anthem on his fiddle at the Leesville Lions Club Rodeo and since the video was posted it has gotten 60,000 and been shared over a thousand times.  KALB Lydia Magallanes Grant Blakeney is a Leesville native and business owner.  Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly