Sulphur man arrested for violating charter boat regulations

A Sulphur man has been arrested by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and fisheries for charter fishing guide violations.

Devon K. Fontenot, 22, was arrested last week on 87 counts of failure to comply with charter boat regulations in Cameron Parish.

Agents had previously cited Fontenot twice for his failure to comply by operating a charter fishing guide service without the proper licensing.

Fontenot's employer cooperated with the LDWF investigation and provided agents with logs of charter guide fishing trips Fontenot made in 2017. There was a total of 87 charter guide fishing trips that Fontenot made without a license.

Failure to comply with charter guide fishing regulations brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail on each count.

Fontenot was booked into the Cameron Parish jail.

