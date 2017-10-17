TRAFFIC: All lanes now open on I-10 WB at La. 26 in Jennings

Good Morning. Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
Good Morning. Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
It's no secret Harvey devastated the Greinwich Terrace neighborhood in Lake Charles, as many families are still struggling to piece together their lives. One family, however, has finally found light at the end of the tunnel. "It's all on me," said Patricia Elie, a Greinwich Terrace resident. "I'm disabled, I don't work. I take care of my son." Darnell is Elie's 41-year-old son. He was born with cerebral palsy and had a stroke 14 years ago. He is completely immobi...More >>
It's no secret Harvey devastated the Greinwich Terrace neighborhood in Lake Charles, as many families are still struggling to piece together their lives. One family, however, has finally found light at the end of the tunnel. "It's all on me," said Patricia Elie, a Greinwich Terrace resident. "I'm disabled, I don't work. I take care of my son." Darnell is Elie's 41-year-old son. He was born with cerebral palsy and had a stroke 14 years ago. He is completely immobi...More >>
October is national bullying prevention month and haunted houses and attractions are teaming up to put a creative stop to bullying.More >>
October is national bullying prevention month and haunted houses and attractions are teaming up to put a creative stop to bullying.More >>
SOWELA Technical Community College announced Monday that it was eligible to compete in a Siemens Technical Scholars program in 2019. The Siemens program is for community colleges that are deemed outstanding in providing students with the skills to obtain careers in science, technology, engineering, and math. Through a generous grant from the Siemens Foundation, the Siemens Technical Scholars Program will address student and workforce challenges in several different ways: Id...More >>
SOWELA Technical Community College announced Monday that it was eligible to compete in a Siemens Technical Scholars program in 2019. The Siemens program is for community colleges that are deemed outstanding in providing students with the skills to obtain careers in science, technology, engineering, and math. Through a generous grant from the Siemens Foundation, the Siemens Technical Scholars Program will address student and workforce challenges in several different ways: Id...More >>