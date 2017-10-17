WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Coast Guard suspends search for mis - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Live newscasts from KPLC 7News and FOX29 are available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7News or FOX29 are not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Coast Guard suspends search for missing platform worker

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Donny Allen) (Source: Donny Allen)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

The Coast Guard suspends the search for the missing worker in the platform explosion in Lake Pontchartrain, near New Orleans.

The man accused of killing a Lake Charles pastor returns to court now that he's charged with a lesser offense in the case.

It's no secret Harvey devastated the Greinwich Terrace neighborhood in Lake Charles, as many families are still struggling to piece together their lives. One family, however, has finally found the light at the end of the tunnel.

There's something different in the Sulphur City Water supply and not everyone is happy about it. 

The Department of Children and Family Services has an online mapping tool to help people find the state's "safe haven" sites, places where they can legally give up a newborn baby. 

Plus, Louisiana State University is allowing alcohol to return to fraternity and sorority parties, after a suspension following the death of a freshman which led to criminal charges.

And a country music festival will stay in New Orleans for a second year. 

In weather, Tuesday temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s across Southwest Louisiana will continue to make for very pleasant conditions to start your day. As the sun rises, look for temperatures to warm up through the 50s and 60s and eventually top out in the upper 70s this afternoon. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Coast Guard suspends search for missing platform worker

    WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Coast Guard suspends search for missing platform worker

    Tuesday, October 17 2017 6:49 AM EDT2017-10-17 10:49:19 GMT
    (Source: Donny Allen)(Source: Donny Allen)

    Good Morning. Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

    Good Morning. Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

  • Greinwich Terrace family receives new home after Harvey

    Greinwich Terrace family receives new home after Harvey

    Monday, October 16 2017 11:36 PM EDT2017-10-17 03:36:51 GMT
    Source: Christian PiekosSource: Christian Piekos

    It's no secret Harvey devastated the Greinwich Terrace neighborhood in Lake Charles, as many families are still struggling to piece together their lives. One family, however, has finally found light at the end of the tunnel. "It's all on me," said Patricia Elie, a Greinwich Terrace resident. "I'm disabled, I don't work. I take care of my son." Darnell is Elie's 41-year-old son. He was born with cerebral palsy and had a stroke 14 years ago. He is completely immobi...

    More >>

    It's no secret Harvey devastated the Greinwich Terrace neighborhood in Lake Charles, as many families are still struggling to piece together their lives. One family, however, has finally found light at the end of the tunnel. "It's all on me," said Patricia Elie, a Greinwich Terrace resident. "I'm disabled, I don't work. I take care of my son." Darnell is Elie's 41-year-old son. He was born with cerebral palsy and had a stroke 14 years ago. He is completely immobi...

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Troopers deploy spike strip on I-210 to stop chase

    Troopers deploy spike strip on I-210 to stop chase

    Monday, October 16 2017 11:23 PM EDT2017-10-17 03:23:18 GMT
    Blake Aaron Mouton Smith (Source: KPLC)Blake Aaron Mouton Smith (Source: KPLC)
    A Lake Charles man is under arrested following a vehicle chase through Lake Charles Monday evening, authorities say. Blake Aaron Mouton Smith, 26, faces charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated (second offense), possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of pharmaceuticals without a prescription, aggravated flight from an officer, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container, passing on the...More >>
    A Lake Charles man is under arrested following a vehicle chase through Lake Charles Monday evening, authorities say. Blake Aaron Mouton Smith, 26, faces charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated (second offense), possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of pharmaceuticals without a prescription, aggravated flight from an officer, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container, passing on the...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly