WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Coast Guard suspends search for missing platform worker

Good Morning. Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

The Coast Guard suspends the search for the missing worker in the platform explosion in Lake Pontchartrain, near New Orleans.

The man accused of killing a Lake Charles pastor returns to court now that he's charged with a lesser offense in the case.

It's no secret Harvey devastated the Greinwich Terrace neighborhood in Lake Charles, as many families are still struggling to piece together their lives. One family, however, has finally found the light at the end of the tunnel.

There's something different in the Sulphur City Water supply and not everyone is happy about it.

The Department of Children and Family Services has an online mapping tool to help people find the state's "safe haven" sites, places where they can legally give up a newborn baby.

Plus, Louisiana State University is allowing alcohol to return to fraternity and sorority parties, after a suspension following the death of a freshman which led to criminal charges.

And a country music festival will stay in New Orleans for a second year.

In weather, Tuesday temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s across Southwest Louisiana will continue to make for very pleasant conditions to start your day. As the sun rises, look for temperatures to warm up through the 50s and 60s and eventually top out in the upper 70s this afternoon. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.