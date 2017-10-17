FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler weather continues ahead of a warmer and rainier weekend

Temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s across Southwest Louisiana will continue to make for very pleasant conditions to start your day as winds have calmed quite a bit overnight. As the sun rises, look for temperatures to warm up through the 50s and 60s and eventually top out in the upper 70s this afternoon with northeasterly winds between 5 and 15 mph and full sunshine through the day.

Through the evening, clear skies will allow for another quick drop in temperatures with calm winds allows for ideal radiational cooling overnight with lows falling into the upper 40s to lower 50s again overnight. By Wednesday, the cool air mass overhead will become to modify a bit and sunshine should help to break through into the 80s by tomorrow afternoon with lows back into the 50s and 60s most of the rest of the week.

A warmer onshore wind by Friday will quickly moisten up the atmosphere ahead of rain chances for the weekend. The weekend is beginning to look wet as an upper level low becomes cutoff over the area which will likely mean showers beginning Saturday and into Sunday due to the stalled low over the area.

Specific details on exactly when the most rain will fall is still too early to know, but some indications are that between 1 and 2 inches of rain may fall between Saturday and Sunday. Lower rain chances return for next week as a front moves through and the upper level low exits the region, bringing another cool shot of air back to the state later on next week.

The tropics have really calmed down in the Atlantic with no named storms to track this morning, with only one area highlighted by the National Hurricane Center as having a slight 20% chance of tropical development over the next five days southwest of Bermuda. If anything forms it would move away from the U.S. and pose no threat to land.

Have a great day!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry