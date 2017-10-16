Greinwich Terrace family receives new home after Harvey - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Greinwich Terrace family receives new home after Harvey

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

It's no secret Harvey devastated the Greinwich Terrace neighborhood in Lake Charles, as many families are still struggling to piece together their lives. One family, however, has finally found light at the end of the tunnel.

"It's all on me," said Patricia Elie, a Greinwich Terrace resident. "I'm disabled, I don't work. I take care of my son."

Darnell is Elie's 41-year-old son. He was born with cerebral palsy and had a stroke 14 years ago. He is completely immobile.

"Feeding tube 24 hours a day and he has a trach now," Elie said. "He's the love of my life."

When the floodwaters from Harvey began to fill Patricia's home, the two were rescued in a boat. Darnell was Patricia's only concern.

"They had to pick up his wheel chair up and bring him from the door to the boat because there was too much water," Elie said.

In the days following their evacuation, Elie's home was burglarized, making their predicament that much harder. 

"They took TVs and jewelry," Elie said. "It's really hard to start all over, for a little bit you have nothing."

When it seemed as if nothing good would transpire, Patricia received likely the best phone call of her life.

"I got the call that Lowe's was going to do everything for me," Elie said. "No really for me, for my son."

Lowe's is currently renovating the interior of Patricia and Darnell's home - all free of charge.

"Recently, it was trauma after trauma," Elie said. "Finally, I could see a light."

Darnell is a big Barbe Bucs fan, so Lowe's will be redoing his room Barbe themed. If you have any Barbe themed decorations you'd like to donate to Darnell's room, Lowe's asks you bring items to its Lake Charles store.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

