Troopers deploy spike strip on I-210 to stop chase

It's no secret Harvey devastated the Greinwich Terrace neighborhood in Lake Charles, as many families are still struggling to piece together their lives. One family, however, has finally found light at the end of the tunnel. "It's all on me," said Patricia Elie, a Greinwich Terrace resident. "I'm disabled, I don't work. I take care of my son." Darnell is Elie's 41-year-old son. He was born with cerebral palsy and had a stroke 14 years ago. He is completely immobi...More >>
October is national bullying prevention month and haunted houses and attractions are teaming up to put a creative stop to bullying.More >>
SOWELA Technical Community College announced Monday that it was eligible to compete in a Siemens Technical Scholars program in 2019. The Siemens program is for community colleges that are deemed outstanding in providing students with the skills to obtain careers in science, technology, engineering, and math. Through a generous grant from the Siemens Foundation, the Siemens Technical Scholars Program will address student and workforce challenges in several different ways: Id...More >>
The City of Lake Charles is hosting a free workshop for foster parents and others interested in learning more about child safety and well-being. Linked is being held the second Tuesday of each month from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Church of the King located at 2145 Oak Park Blvd. The topics and dates for the next three months are: Stress Relief, November 14, 2017 Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACES), December 15, 2017 Child Abuse, January 9, 2017 Foster parents can recei...More >>
