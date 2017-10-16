Troopers deploy spike strip on I-210 to stop chase

A Lake Charles man is under arrested following a vehicle chase through Lake Charles Monday evening, authorities say.

Blake Aaron Mouton Smith, 26, faces charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated (second offense), possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of pharmaceuticals without a prescription, aggravated flight from an officer, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container, passing on the shoulder, driving under suspension, and expired vehicle license plate.

Sgt. James Anderson, State Police Troop D spokesman, said that a state trooper saw Smith's BMW passing vehicles on the shoulder of I-10 westbound near U.S. 171 shortly after 5 p.m. and turned on his lights in an attempt to stop the vehicle. Smith instead exited the interstate and "traveled on several city streets as he attempted to elude Troopers before entering I-210."

Troopers deployed a spike strip on I-210 that caused all four tires to deflate, Anderson said. Smith exited on Enterprise Boulevard and ran on foot before being apprehended.

The Lake Charles Police Department assisted with the pursuit.

