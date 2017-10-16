The Lost Hollows Trail aims to end bullying in local schools - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Lost Hollows Trail aims to end bullying in local schools

By Jatrisa Wooten, Reporter
(Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

October is national bullying prevention month and haunted houses and attractions are teaming up to put a creative stop to bullying.

The Calcasieu Parish school board partnered up with The Lost Hollows Trail to launch the 'Don't be a Monster' campaign, a national non-profit organization that combines an anti-bullying presentation with a Halloween twist. 

"Just letting kids know that if they are bullied its not about them," said the Keeper of The Lost Hollow Trail, "Everyone is special and unique, the things that make us different make us special. That's the message we're trying to put out."

The trail has been working with the campaign for two years visiting public schools in the area.

For more information you can visit the campaign's website at dontbeamonster.org



